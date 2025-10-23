Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority Discusses Further Efforts For Funding 10.23.2025

The Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority met yesterday morning, discussing findings brought forward by a stakeholder group.

This group was formed following the failure of the proposition 218 process in august, 2025, which sought to fund the Joint Powers Authority through fees on water consumption in the groundwater basin. These fees would go to projects to bring the basin into compliance with the sustainable groundwater management act.

Two of the highlights raised by the stakeholder group was a lack of outreach for the need of the Joint Powers Authority, and a lack of involvement from stakeholders.

The board discussed ways to incorporate this feedback into future practices.

One proposed by board member Hilary Graves was to emphasize the need for PRAGA at the start of each board meeting, reminding attendees of its purpose into bringing the basin with SGMA compliance.

Another point the board discussed to move forward with is to form a stakeholder advisory group to directly engage with a board ad hoc committee and staff prior to regular meetings.