Natural Gas Leak on Railroad Street Yesterday Morning 07.29.2026

Natural Gas Leak Safely Mitigated_ Railroad Street Reopened to the Public

Yesterday morning at about 10:20 am, the city of Paso Robles reported a natural gas leak that led to the closure of parts of Railroad street.

Both Railroad and Pine street between 12th and 13th street were closed from a damaged gas line, with nearby buildings evacuated. Crews worked to secure the area and repair the gas line, which had finished at about 11:16 am. Following repairs and safety assessments, the city announced that all road closures had been lifted, and evacuated occupants were allowed to return.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the community for its patience, cooperation, and for avoiding the area while emergency crews worked to ensure the safety of residents, businesses, and visitors,” the city said.