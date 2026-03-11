PRHS Band Wins Multiple Awards From Dos Pueblos Jazz Festival 03.11.2026

03-10-2026 PRHS Jazz Band Brings Home Multiple Awards from Dos Pueblos Jazz Festival

The Paso Robles high school jazz band attended the 2026 Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Festival in Goleta, and delivered an outstanding performance that earned multiple awards and individual honors.

The jazz festival brings together high school and junior high schools from across the central coast, with educational clinics led by professional musicians and jazz educators. The Bearcat jazz band earned second place in the senior high novice division, recognizing the ensemble’s strong overall performance.

Individual students who received awards were: Jamie Cota, Khalil Conrad, Christina Serna, Oliver Taylor, Maxwell Toohey-Bergvall, and Emery Teale.

Local audiences can listen to the award-winning ensemble on Saturday, March 14th when the PRHS jazz band performs at the Cuesta college jazz festival.

This event is free and open to the public.