Michael Specchierla Withdraws From County Superintendent of Schools Race 03.11.2026

A candidate has chosen to withdraw from the race for San Luis Obispo county superintendent of schools.

Michael Specchierla, executive director a the county office of education and longtime career technical education leader, announced he will no longer be running for county superintendent of schools.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to withdraw from the race… and continue focusing my work on expanding career technical education and workforce pathways for students across our region,” Specchierla said. He added: “I am optimistic about the future of our county’s education system, and know that our next leaders will continue to advocate for programs that move the needle locally.”