PRHS Music Department Debuts Winter Concert at Templeton PAC 12.02.2025

A New Stage for Winter Sounds_ PRHS Ensembles to Perform Winter Concert at Templeton Performing Arts Center

The Paso Robles high school music department is proud to present its annual winter concert, December 18th at the Templeton Performing Arts Center.

Two performances will be offered this evening – one at 5:30 pm, and one at 7:30 pm. This performance will feature the PRHS Forte Choir, jazz and concert bands, the Crimson Collective singers, and Special Guest Bold as brass quintet. This marks the first music department performance at the Templeton Performing Arts Center, known for its exceptional acoustics and spacious stage.

Audiences will enjoy selections such as “California Dreamin’,” “White Winter Hymnal,” and holiday favorites including “Winter Wonderland,” “Carol of the Bells,” and a lively “pop sing-along.”

Tickets are available at: templetonpac.org/events.