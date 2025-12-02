Former Exec Dir of Gala Pride & Diversity Center SLO Charged w/Embezzlement 12.02.2025

The former executive director of the gala pride and diversity center in San Luis Obispo has been accused of four counts of grand theft by embezzlement.

The county district attorney’s office filed these charges against 46-year-old Dustin Robert Colyerworth of Santa Cruz on November 17th. Colyerworth is accused of embezzling funds from the gala pride and diversity center over the course of several months, starting November 2022, and ending October 2024.

Mr. Coleyerworth posted a $20,000 bond and is not in custody; he is scheduled to be arraigned on December 10th in department 3 of the San Luis Obispo branch of the county superior court. His guilt must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.