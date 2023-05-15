Printery Foundation 05.15.2023

The Printery Foundation celebrated their annual Mother’s Day Lasagna Dinner Saturday at the Printery Building. They also had a marketplace set up in the Printery parking lot.

Karen McNamara said, “We sold 92 out of 100 dinners, so we’re pleased. We also have found a contractor to start work restoring windows at the Printery. If people would like to sponsor a window, they’re encouraged to contact us at our website: AtascaderoPrintery.org.”

Each Mother’s Day lasagna dinner served four people, so a lot of lasagna was enjoyed Sunday in Atascadero, thanks to the Printery Foundation.

The Questers were on hand selling Mother’s Day bouqets. They picked flowers from their own gardens and sold them at the event Saturday.