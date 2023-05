Tomorrow night, Paso Robles city council meets at the library conference room.

They’ll proclaim this month Older Americans Month.

They’ll also get an update on the Space Port.

Will a Paso Robles senior citizen be sent into outer space?

These are discussion items on the agenda for tomorrow night’s Paso Robles city council meeting.

The meeting gets underway at 6:30.

You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL.