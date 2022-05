What are your plans for Mother’s Day?

Again this year, the Printery Foundation is offering its lasagna dinner for four people. The $45 dinner includes salad and bread from Dave’s Bread and a pan of lasagna. But you have to order in advance.

You have to get your order in by high noon on Saturday to pick up the dinner Sunday morning.

The website to order is: atascaderoprintery.org.

Proceeds benefit the Printery Foundation.