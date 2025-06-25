PRJUSD May Dedicate 36th Street Campus to Athletic Fields 6.25.2025

The Paso Robles school district may be moving forward with plans to demolish the buildings at the 36th street campus, and transform it into athletic fields.

This was an information item presented to the board with no formal actions taken. The Paso Robles city council has previously encouraged the district to incorporate publicly accessible youth sports fields for the 36th street campus. Given the seismic anomaly that exists under the campus’s location, and expansions at other sites, the school board recognized that developing the site into youth sports fields with a shade structure and new restrooms may be the best method forward.

Trustee Kenney Enney raised concerns over the cost of maintaining these facilities, however. Other board members agreed with trustee Enney’s concerns, and asked that staff explore possibilities of shifting maintenance costs to the city of Paso Robles.

Staff will work to bring a bid back to the board, and estimate costs, in August.