PRJUSD Awards Key To The District 6.25.2025

PRJUSD Key to the District

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District has awarded its “Key to the District” recognition for this year.

Established in the 2024 – 25 school year, the award recognizes a volunteer or group of volunteers whose “Outstanding commitment, generosity, and service have made a significant and lasting impact on [the district’s] schools, students, and community.”

This year’s recipient is Sayra Celis, an ELAC (English Learner Advisory Committee) representative at Lewis Flamson middle school, and DELAC (District English Learner Advisory Committee) representative at Paso Robles high school.

The district says her passion for advocacy has made a real, lasting difference in the lives of students and families alike.