PRJUSD Recognizes 30 Students For Perfect State Assessment Scores 12.05.2025

PRJUSD Celebrates 30 Students for Earning Perfect Scores on State Assessment



30 students achieved perfect scores in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District on the 2024 – 2025 California assessment of student performance and progress.

This state assessment is for students in grades 3 – 8 and 11. Earning a perfect score is a rare and exceptional achievement, according to the district, “reflecting mastery of rigorous grade-level standards and a deep understanding of the academic content.”

The 30 students were recognized during the November 18th board meeting, presented with certificates that recognized their outstanding performance.