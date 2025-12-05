Paso Robles High School Theatre Company Presents Shakespeare in Love 12.05.2025

Paso Robles High School Theatre Company Presents Shakespeare in Love

Paso Robles High School Theatre Company is proud to present Shakespeare in Love for its fall play.

Performances will be held this weekend and next, December 5th through the 7th, and 12th through the 14th at the Paso Robles high school Performing Arts Center.

A stage adaptation of an academy-award winning film, the play follows a young William Shakespeare in Elizabethan England, battling a writer’s block until he meets Viola de Lesseps, a noblewoman who dreams of acting on the stage. A tale of a young Shakespeare finding both love and inspiration as he crafts his most famous works. The play balances drama, humor, heart, and a Shakespearean flair.

Tickets are available online now, and may also be sold at the box office.