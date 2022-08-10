PRJUSD School Board Meeting 08.10.2022

A five hour Paso Robles school board meeting last night. The big issue, discussion of discrimination and harassment protections for LGBTQ students.

Dr. Curt Dubost introduced the subject. He talked about the district complying with state law.

After lengthy public testimony and discussion by the board, the board decided to table the discussion. President Chris Arend surrendered to the will of the board. He agreed to table the protections for LGBTQ students.

So, the discrimination harassment protection issue will be addressed at a future meeting.