PRJUSD Students Return to School 01.04.2022

Students return to school today in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.

The district putting out the following message to parent and students:

We are hopeful you had a safe, healthy, and restful winter break. As you are well aware, we have increased covid-19 cases around the world. With this noted, PRJUSD is committed to in-person learning while making sure we keep students and staff safe. We have sent numerous communications regarding health and safety procedures to our parents which include the following key steps and reminders:

1. When you are sick, stay home.

2. Wash hands frequently.

3. Wear a mask in indoor public settings.

4. Conduct a daily health screening for symptoms of covid 19 with your child.

5. When you are exposed to someone with covid-19, follow the quarantine guidelines attached and notify your school site.

We are concerned about staffing, especially substitute teachers, therefore we are providing roving substitutes at all sites, and have continued the increased daily rate to $250.00 a day through January 14, 2022.

Again, that’s a message from the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District. Students return to class today.