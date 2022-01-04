Paso Robles Chamber Merger 01.04.2022

The Paso Robles chamber of commerce is growing dramatically.

The Paso Chamber is merging with the Templeton Chamber of Commerce. The move will increase the membership in the Paso Robles Chamber by about 200 members.

Gina Fitzpatrick is CEO of the Paso Robles Chamber. She says the merger will not reduce the mission or activities of the Templeton Chamber of Commerce. Several members of the Templeton Chamber will sit on the combined board.

Tomorrow, Gina talks about the benefits of chamber membership, particularly in light of the merger of the Paso Robles and Templeton Chambers of Commerce.