PRJUSD to Discuss General Obligation Bonds For Facility Master Plan 10.14.2025

10-14-25 Agenda English

The Paso Robles school board will review funding options for its Facilities Master Planning (FMP) process in its next meeting tonight.

The FMP is a comprehensive assessment to the district in identifying long-term infrastructure and modernization needs, upgrading classrooms, campuses, and other district properties. To fund the FMP, the district will consider a general obligation bond measure, which will levy a tax on all property within district boundaries if approved by voters.

Dale Scott & Company will present the board with information regarding a potential bond, including the historical passage rate of bonds within the school district, and three scenarios for different bond quantities and tax rates.

You can attend tonight’s meeting in person, or watch online.