Sheriff’s Office Labels Missing Woman Case as Homicide, 2 Two Suspects Arrested 10.14.2025

The county sheriff’s office has provided an update for the investigation into missing 50-year-old Isabel LucasVelasco of Coalinga.

The sheriff’s office says they have worked extensively this past month into her disappearance. On Saturday, October 11th, they, the Fresno county sheriff’s office search and rescue teams, and other detectives located a body, believed to be Isabel. The body has been turned over to the sheriff’s coroner office for confirmation of identification.

The sheriff’s office says the case is now considered a homicide, and have arrested two individuals connected to the incident. 45-year-old Alejandro Soriano-Orotiz of Coalina, believed to be the ex boyfriend of Isabel, has been arrested for one count of murder and one count of arson, in connection with burning the victim’s vehicle. His brother, 40-year-old Celestino Soriano-Ortiz of Santa Maria has been arrested as an accessory to murder.

This case is still under investigation, with no further information available at this time.