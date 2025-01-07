Protecting What Matters 01.07.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Geary Whiting & Rebekah Lundy, Local Fitness Trainers. Keeping your fitness and diet New Year’s Resolutions. The benefits of High Intensity Resistance Training, how & why it works. Preview of the upcoming complimentary fitness seminar/demonstration at Paso Robles Sports Club, January 12th & 26th.

*Nate Santos – Ranchos Los Santos, Home of The Famous Dancing Horses. Glimpse into history, training and allure of The Famous Dancing Horses of Ranchos Los Santos. The path to becoming a skilled tradesman & your own boss. Top plumbing issues you should know about as we head into winter.