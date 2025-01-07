Vehicle Hits & Seriously Injures Pedestrian in Paso Robles 01.07.2025

Traffic Media Release PIO 250068

Yesterday evening, a 33-year-old woman in Paso Robles was hit by a vehicle on Spring street.

The incident took place at around 5 pm near 33rd street. The driver of the vehicle, a blue dodge charger, remained on the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

A release by the police department says the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Drugs or alcohol are not a factor in this collision, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles police department.