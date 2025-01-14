Protecting What Matters 01.14.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Stephen Moses, President, Center for Long-Term Care Reform. How Federal government policy limits, distorts & destroys private long-term care solutions. Long-term care services and the links between Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid (Medi-Cal). Common sense solutions to “bailing out” the sinking publicly financed long-term care system.

*John Perlin, Area Manager & Jake Fredrick, Business Development Manager, BBSI. 2025 Labor Law changes that may impact your business. Introduction to PEOs (Professional Employer Organization). How a PEO can bring more profitability to your business.