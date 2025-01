Protecting What Matters 01.28.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Jenny Grinager, Rebekah Koznek & Kenny Enney. How federal & state education, oversight & mandates impacts our local school districts. Challenges confronting the Atascadero, Templeton & Paso Robles districts. How Social Emotional Learning & Gender Ideology impacts our children and their education.