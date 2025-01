The San Luis Obispo county administrative office announced that county counsel, Rita Neal, is set to retire in March of this year.

Her office advises the board of supervisors, all county departments, commissions, boards, and the San Luis Obispo council of governments.

Neal has been a part of the county counsel’s office for 26 years, first joining in 1998 as deputy county counsel, and was appointed to her current role in September 2012.

Her last day will be March 14th.