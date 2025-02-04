Protecting What Matters 02.04.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Laura DeLoye, Program & Education Manager, Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter. Dementia Care Aware. 10 Healthy Habits for the Brain. Early detection and coping with Alzheimer’s Disease.

*Karen Tallent & Jennifer Tallent Joseph – The Groves on 41. The amazing history of olive oil. Central Coast’s growing & renowned olive oil trade. What you should be looking for in a great olive oil and its health benefits.