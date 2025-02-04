Grover Beach Man Arrested For Attempted Murder on a Police Officer 2.04.2025

Grover Beach police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Leoni drive, according to a release by the GBPD.

Police received reports of a disturbance involving a vehicle, and police officers soon found 62-year-old Steven Tomis driving a 1974 ford pickup truck. The department says they determined he collided with another vehicle prior to the arrival of officers.

Tomis evaded the first arriving officer, attempting to flee the area in the truck. When a second vehicle arrived and attempted to make a traffic stop, Tomis intentionally collided head-on with the officer’s vehicle.

He was taken into custody and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on charges of attempted murder, and driving under the influence.

The patrol officer in the vehicle he rammed in to sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.