Protecting What Matters 02.10.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Donnell Nichols & Shelley Gill – Paso Robles Republican Women Federated. History and significance of the Paso Robles Republican Women Federated. Important PRRWF activities and initiatives in the run-up to the 2026 primaries and general election. March 14th Special Event with Steve Hilton, Republican Candidate for Governor.

*Paul Clark & Jesslyn Blank – San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau. Paso Robles Ground Water Basin & Fallowed Land Registry update. Proposed 1/2 cent SLOCOG sales tax ballot initiative plus other important issues facing our AG Community. Benefits of Farm Bureau membership and upcoming events.