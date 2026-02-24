Protecting What Matters 02.24.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Kelly Reeves, Artificial Intelligence, Marketing & Content Strategy Coach. The Female Entrepreneur Economy — Why Women Over 50 Are the Most Underserved and Most Powerful Market. The Systems Behind the Marketing — Why Strategy Without Infrastructure Fails. The Future of Marketing — What the Next 18 Months Will Demand From Every Brand.

*Tom Bordonaro, Jr., San Luis Obispo County Assessor. The long and storied past of tax collecting and those who have made history. The role of the County tax assessor, it’s importance to the community & exceptions that may work for you. Prop. 13 and how Prop.19 – how they work and have impacted property tax revenues in SLO County.