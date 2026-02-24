SLOCOG to Present Sales Tax Measure Expenditure Plan 02.24.2026

The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments will be presenting its draft expenditure plan for the half cent sales tax to seven cities in the county, as well as the board of supervisors.

The SLOCOG board approved this final plan on February 4, 2026, and must be approved by a majority of these cities and the board. SLOCOG will present this expenditure plan tonight at the Atascadero city council meeting.

The tax’s purpose “is to address a region-wide transportation funding shortfall,” according to SLOCOG, and will “generate approximately $35 million annually.” The revenues will be spent on local road repairs, regional corridor improvements, senior/disabled/veterans’ mobility improvements, and 1% on administrative costs.

You can attend the Atascadero city council meeting tonight in person, or listen right here on KPRL.