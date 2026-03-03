Protecting What Matters 03.03.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Katy Grimes – Editor-in-Chief of the California Globe. The Gavin Newsom Presidential hit parade. The gaffes just keep on coming! California Dems propose single payer health care. What could go wrong? More businesses leave the Golden State as Newsom releases more felons and sex offenders.

*Greg Haskin – Executive Director, COLAB. The County Budget and how our Board of Supervisors broke the $1 billion barrier. Paso Robles Groundwater Authority heads to a no vote Proposition 26 action. What to watch for. SLOCOG sales tax measure heads to a vote – will it need a 2/3’s or simple majority to pass?