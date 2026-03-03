San Luis Obispo Police Department Investigating Hate Crime Near Cal Poly 03.03.2026

The San Luis Obispo police department is investigating an alleged hate crime and assault that took place on February 28th near Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Police received reports that a large white truck drove near the Alpha Epsilon Pi house, 280 California boulevard, at about 9:50 pm. The occupants, according to police, yelled antisemitic slurs at the residents before parking, and entering the property through the unlocked gate. The suspects entered a verbal altercation with one of the residents.

The suspects are described as four to five white males, about 20 to 25 years old. They were all wearing trucker hats, blue jeans, and cowboy style boots. One of the suspects punched a resident in the head, and they all fled the scene.