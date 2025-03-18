Protecting What Matters 03.18.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Leslie Anderson-Mills, ReMax Parkside Realtor. Why aren’t homeowners selling, The Lock-In Effect. How did the real estate market change from 2023-2024 & what’s in store in 2025. Game changing aspects of the National Association of Realtors Settlement.

*Rebekah Koznek, Atascadero Unified School District Board Member. How Federal & State education, oversight & mandates impacts our local school districts. Challenges & opportunities confronting the Atascadero Unified School District. How Social Emotional Learning & Gender Ideology impacts our children and their education.