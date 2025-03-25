Protecting What Matters 03.25.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Jake Fredrick, Business Development Manager, BBSI. Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) – Another “off-the-rails” Federal Program. Strategies for coping with an ERTC audit. Best practices for workers compensation & employee benefits into the future.

*Dan Dow, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney. Proposition 36 – Positive impacts for crime fighting in SLO County. Human trafficking, fentanyl & other major crime issues in the Central Coast. Romance scams & Victims’ Rights Month (April 2025).