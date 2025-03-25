SLOCOG Announces Grant Funding Received For 2 Trail Projects 3.25.2025

The San Luis Obispo Council Of Governments (SLOCOG) announced that the final designs and grant funds for two trails in San Luis Obispo county have been approved.

SLOCOG says the California Transportation Commission (CTC), in their March 21st meeting, approved these final funding steps for the Bob Jones trail extension segment 2 project, and the Morro Bay to Cayucos multi-use trail gap closure project.

The CTC approved 18.2 million dollars in active transportation grants for the Bob Jones trail, and 2.8 million for the Morro Bay to Cayucos connector. SLOCOG says that once completed, the projects will significantly enhance the region’s active transportation network.