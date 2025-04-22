Protecting What Matters 04.22.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Mike Brown & Greg Haskin, Coalition of Labor, AG and Business. COLAB’s history, inception & accomplishments under Mike Brown’s leadership. Introduction to Greg Haskin, new COLAB Director of Government Affairs. Current & emerging challenges faced by by private property owners in San Luis Obispo County.