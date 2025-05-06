Protecting What Matters 05.06.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Lisa Rehburg, Rehburg Life Insurance Settlements. Are you really living on top of a gold mine? What is a life settlement and how do they work? Why would a consumer consider a life settlement?

*Debbie Arnold, Former District 5 County Supervisor. Reflections on her time in government service. Highest stake challenges to watch as state, county and local budgets are squeezed. Discussion of critical issues faced by San Luis Obispo County residents.