SLO Co Woman Pleads Guilty For Falsifying Medical Docs For Immigrants 5.06.2025

Yesterday, 54-year-old Chantelle Lavergne Woods of Nipomo, pled guilty to charges of falsifying medical records for immigrants seeking legal permanent residences, and to purchase and distribute prescribed drugs.

Woods admitted to fraudulently completing form I-693 for hundreds of different immigrants seeking to update their status to become legal permanent residents. The I-693 is required for permanent resident cards. It is a medical examination and vaccination record to ensure they can be admitted to the country.

Woods operated medical weight loss and immigration services in Arroyo Grande, and used the identities of three physicians (one who has been deceased) to fraudulently complete these forms for hundreds of people.

The maximum sentence for Woods is ten years in federal prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 31st.