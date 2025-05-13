Protecting What Matters 05.13.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Anthony Stornetta, Santa Barbara County Deputy Fire Chief & Second VP California Cattlemen’s Association & Kevin Kester, Past President of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Fire awareness updates as we head into “the season”. Federal & state legislative & regulatory updates impacting our cattle producers and consumers. Beef prices, impact of tariffs, energy, Proposition 13, effect of wolf pack reintroduction in California.