Protecting What Matters 06.03.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Kelly Schenkoske, Independent Researcher, Education Advocate – A Time to Stand Rebekah Koznek & Jenny Grinager, Members of the Atascadero & Templeton School Boards Respectively. Parental Rights Vs. Alarming ideologies in our public schools. Community Schools – another wedge between you and your kids. Comprehensive sexuality education, transgender targeting & social emotional learning.