On Monday, June 1st, two earthquakes struck San Luis Obispo county, one in the early morning hours, and one in the afternoon.

Both earthquakes hit roughly the same area, around 2 miles west of Atascadero, with the epicenter at the intersection of Old Morro road, west of San Miguel road.

USGS’s website says the first was a 2.4 magnitude quake at 6:30 am, and the second was a 2.9 magnitude quake at around 4:38 pm.