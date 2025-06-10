Protecting What Matters 06.10.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Elissa K. Williams & Chuck Hill – Success Charities. Why Success Charities isn’t your ordinary charitable organization. Local fundraising for local community needs. Upcoming Night of Hope Gala at Le Vigne Winery – June 21, 2025.

*Paul Clark & Jesslyn Blank – SLO County Farm Bureau. Impact of tariffs and trade engagement on local agriculture. Immigration enforcement and other labor issues impacting SLO County farmers/ranchers. SLO County Farm Bureau perspectives on the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin JPA.