Paso Robles School Board Adopting 2025-26 Budget 6.10.2025

06-10-25 Agenda English

The Paso Robles school board will consider approving and adopting its 2025 – 26 budget in its meeting tonight.

The school board held a budget hearing on May 27, 2025. The district is required to adopt its budget by July 1st of each year.

Prior to the May hearings, the district’s deficit for this fiscal year was estimated to be around 14.2 million dollars. It has now been reduced to 13.8 million dollars. The district estimates that general fund deficit spending will be approximately 3.3 million in the next fiscal year, and 2.2 million in fiscal year 2027 – 28.

The budget document says “Despite current year and future projected deficit spending, the projected budget and multi-year projections support that the district is projecting to be able to meet its financial obligations for the current and subsequent two years.”

The board meeting’s closed session begins tonight at 6 pm.