Protecting What Matters 06.25.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety.

Today’s Guest(s):

*The Young Millennials, Jay Leach & Kaelan Clark. The challenges faced by young Millennials, as they come of age in the mid-2020’s. What informs Millennial thinking and the current events that are important to them. How young Millennials interact and work with other generational groups.

*Lee Ohanian, PhD, Professor of Macroeconomics at UCLA & Senior Fellow at The Hoover Institution. State budget deficits and Federal debt, their impact and what needs to be done to save our future. CA’s minimum wage fiasco, and upcoming ballot initiatives – Prop 47, ACA 1 & ACA 13. Campus unrest, antisemitism, protests and strikes; what to expect when campuses reopen in the fall.