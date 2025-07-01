Protecting What Matters 07.01.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Amber Johnson, Shotgun Sally. The importance of personal defense training for women in the Central Coast. Determining the best personal defense choices for you. Courses and resources to get started on your self-defense journey.

*Rick Travis, Legislative Director – California Pistol & Rifle Association. The influence of big money and the role of law fare in California “firearms politics”. Recent court cases and pending legislation impacting your 2A rights. APEX Predator policies and the role of the California Fish & Game Commission.