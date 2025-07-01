Two Teens in Cambria Stabbed, Suspects Arrested 7.01.2025

Two men in Cambria were arrested Sunday evening, following an investigation into a stabbing report.

Police received reports at around 9 am on Sunday, saying that a 14 and 16-year-old boy were stabbed on the 2200 block of Main street. One victim was transported and treated to a local hospital, and discharged. The second went to a specialized care facility for further observation, but is expected to recover.

Police searched for the suspects based on descriptions given to them, determining both were from Delano. With assistance from the California Highway Patrol, deputies located the suspect vehicle on highway 46 at Hidden Valley road in Templeton.

Deputies then arrested 32-year-old Miguel Angel Cervantes for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, and the passenger, 33-year-old Jose Munoz as an accessory.