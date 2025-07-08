Protecting What Matters 07.08.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Guest Host Erik Gorham

Today’s Guest(s):

*Greg Grewal discussing the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin Joint Powers Authority. Update on the 2018 vote to turn back this tax and water grab. Why the Proposed Joint Powers Authority hurts small land owners. What you can do to help.