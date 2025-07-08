SLO County Farm Bureau Supports Groundwater JPA 7.08.2025

SLO County Farm Bureau Press Release re Paso Robles Groundwater JPA

The San Luis Obispo county Farm Bureau has released an official statement regarding the Paso Robles groundwater basin, and the newly formed Joint Powers Authority that seeks to implement a cost of service study to bring the basin in compliance with the state’s sustainable groundwater management act.

The county Farm Bureau says their underlying principles have always been “protect property rights; reduce or limit taxes and fees; reduce regulatory burden; maintain local control of our destiny; and create public awareness of the realities of food production in California.”

The release goes on to say they believe that the newly formed Joint Powers Authority “is the most efficient and cost-effective structure to not only comply with SGMA, but ultimately ensure the basin will have sufficient water now and in the future for all beneficial users.”

The release also says they support de minimis and livestock users not paying fees towards management of the basin.