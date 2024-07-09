Protecting What Matters 07.09.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Kelly Reeves, Self Defense & Cybersecurity Expert. How online “situational awareness” is your first line of defense against cybercriminals. Common cybersecurity threats and how not to become a victim. How artificial intelligence creates new opportunities for cyber-predators.

*Kenney Enney, Trustee Paso Robles Unified School Board. Fiscal challenges faced by the Paso Robles Unified School District. Challenges of imposing cell phone bans at school. Improving discipline and academic proficiency in schools.