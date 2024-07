Press Release Vegetation Fire – Creston Road

The Paso Robles fire and emergency services has released a statement of a vegetation fire that broke out yesterday evening.

The fire was reported to be on the 2900 block of Creston road in Paso Robles. One acre of vegetation was burning by the time firefighters arrived.

The fire was eventually extinguished at 52 acres with minor damage to cellular infrastructure, but no damage to structures.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.