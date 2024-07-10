Cambria CSD Drop Box Payments Stolen 7.10.2024

The Cambria Community Services District warns residents that payments dropped off at the drop box located at the administration office parking lot between July 3rd and July 7th may have been stolen.

The CSD says these stolen funds may include checks, money order, and other forms of payment, which may also include personal information.

Residents who made payments to the CSD are encouraged to monitor their bank accounts for unauthorized transactions, and report any suspicious activity to their banks. The CSD has reported the theft to law enforcement.

Any residents with questions or who need assistance can directly contact the Cambria Community Services District.