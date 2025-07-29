Protecting What Matters 07.29.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Guest Host Darcia Stebbins

Today’s Guest(s):

*Kelly Reeves, Confidence Academy Podcast. Finding peace in loss and grief. Toxic relationships and rewriting your own story. The real truth about money and getting out of debt.

*Rick Travis, Legislative Director, California Rifle and Pistol Association. Latest CRPA court wins to secure Second Amendment right in California. Updates on anti-gun legislation in Sacramento. 2025-2026 Election opportunities for California Gun Owners.